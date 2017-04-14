2017 MFA Thesis Exhibition

By Nancy Walker
Posted April 14, 2017, at 4:40 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, ICA, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

ICA at MECA, May 12 – June 9, 2017, W–Su 11–5, Th 11–7, F 11–5, First Friday Art Walk until 8pm

Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 12, 5:00–8:00pm

Maine College of Art is pleased to announce the 2017 MFA Thesis Exhibition. The exhibition spotlights works by nine graduating artists, and represents a synthesis of each student’s experience in Maine College of Art’s MFA Program in Studio Art. The MFA Thesis Exhibition features work in a variety of media and surveys a range of conceptual themes and creative approaches that characterize the global cultural landscape and contemporary art practice.

Featuring: Sarah Emch, Megan Franasiak, Crystal Gale Phelps, Shelby Wynne Richardson, Dayna Riemland, Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Renee Sawyer, Benjamin Spalding and Louise Coupar-Stamat

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Scorpion bites man on United flightScorpion bites man on United flight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs