Friday, May 12, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 28, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, ICA, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Exhibition Opening: Friday, May 12, 5:00–8:00pm
Maine College of Art is pleased to announce the 2017 MFA Thesis Exhibition. The exhibition spotlights works by nine graduating artists, and represents a synthesis of each student’s experience in Maine College of Art’s MFA Program in Studio Art. The MFA Thesis Exhibition features work in a variety of media and surveys a range of conceptual themes and creative approaches that characterize the global cultural landscape and contemporary art practice.
Featuring: Sarah Emch, Megan Franasiak, Crystal Gale Phelps, Shelby Wynne Richardson, Dayna Riemland, Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Renee Sawyer, Benjamin Spalding and Louise Coupar-Stamat
