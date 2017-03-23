Thursday, March 30, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Augusta Civic Center , 76 Community Drive, Augusta, Maine
For more information: 207-581-3244; umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/2017-conference/
From sessions on climate action and solid waste to ocean acidification and green infrastructure, the 2017 Maine Sustainability & Water Conference on Thursday, March 30 at the Augusta Civic Center will feature an expanded agenda on urgent topics affecting Maine, New England, the country, and the globe.
The conference will include two concurrent sessions, a student poster session and a keynote talk. Concurrent sessions include the following topics: Shoreland Zoning, Contaminants in Maine Waters, Solid Waste Management, Maine’s Changing Foodscape, Land-Use Planning, Lake Tipping Points, and more.
Conference keynote speaker is Aram Calhoun, a professor of wetlands ecology from UMaine. Calhoun’s talk is titled, “Conserving Vulnerable Wetlands and Watersheds: A Portfolio Approach.” Calhoun will detail some new approaches to wetland conservation, including the Maine Vernal Pool Special Area Management Plan. This plan represents a unique public/private partnership focused on landscape-scale conservation of vernal pools while also providing benefits for developers, municipalities, land trusts, and local landowners.
The conference also features a poster competition with over 40 high school, undergraduate and graduate students participating from across Maine. Presentations represent research conducted by some of the brightest students in Maine and include topics such as lead and arsenic in drinking water, native pollinator gardens, pollution closures in the clam fishery, solutions for waste management reduction, and sustainability in Maine’s lobster fishery.
“The conference provides an extraordinary opportunity for people from across Maine to come together and learn from one another,” said David Hart, Director of the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, which hosts the conference. “By sharing success stories, preparing for new challenges, and showcasing the work of students on their way to becoming future leaders, the conference helps to build a brighter economic and environmental future for Maine communities.”
Founded in 1994, the conference is the largest conference in Maine focused on issues at the intersection of economic development and environmental stewardship. This unique event draws presenters from universities, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and government.
