2017 Maine Permaculture Day Scheduled for August 19th

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Statewide, 1 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-370-7697; meetup.com/maine-permaculture/events/238442801/
Even though permaculture has been gradually taking hold in backyards, parks, suburban neighborhoods and on farms for several decades, there is only one day each year in Maine when all those places throw open their doors and invite visitors to come on in and check things out. This year that day is happening on Saturday, August 19th across the state. The event is free and a directory of “self-tour” sites to visit will be published during the first week of August.
Permaculture, an ecological design system applied to land planning and management since the 1970s, has become more well-known and practiced in recent years. It is based on the wisdom of healthy ecosystems as well as on traditional and indigenous techniques. Permaculture, as a design method and set of techniques, is being applied around the world to annual and perennial food production, buildings, energy water, economy and culture.
For 2017 Maine Permaculture Day, attendees will be able to visit a 1/3 acre suburban permaculture homestead, several public “food forests” in the making, a permaculture plant nursery, and much more. Hosts will be available to give tours, answer questions or even run some small workshops in a few cases.
Hosts can get their site listed on the directory for the day here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedy1CP7ZSoDw9A01SC1a1gD-tBBaNNMIRNJHGElq4u3L36tw/viewform
Attendees can RSVP here (this web page will also be used to alert people to the directory of sites to visit when published): https://www.meetup.com/maine-permaculture/events/238442801/
###
The Resilience Hub is a collaborative organization based in Portland Maine. Our mission is to build resilience at the personal, household and community levels while creating thriving examples of abundance based on ecological wisdom. We do this by offering a range of events, education and training as well as resilience-building services and projects. We operate at local, statewide and regional levels (connected to and in support of other local permaculture “nodes.”) Our work touches on all the realms traditionally encompassed by Permaculture (land use, energy, water, buildings, etc.) but with special focus on food and creating new economic models. We operate collectively as a team of professionals and we are legally structured as a non-profit corporation in the state of Maine.
Contact us if you would like to offer a workshop through our group or to request a specific type of event or workshop.
