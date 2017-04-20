2017 MAINE FAMILY BUSINESS AWARDS

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-798-2667; instituteforfamilyownedbusiness.wildapricot.org/event-2418082
Maine firms with shiny resumes will vie for honors on May 17th when the Maine Family Business Awards’ red carpet is rolled out to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the event.
The Awards, presented by the Maine Institute for Family-Owned Business in partnership with MEMIC takes place at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, beginning with 5:00 networking, then winding its way to recognizing, in seven categories, some of Maine’s most successful companies. Awards categories include:
Renys Large Business Award (25-plus employees)
Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award
Holiday Inn By The Bay First Generation Award
People’s United Bank Innovation & Technology Award
Shep Lee Community Service Award
Maddy Corson Small Business Award (fewer than 25 employees)
HUB/Norton Insurance & Financial Services Environmental Leadership Award
All finalists, nominated from within or outside their firms, complete a three-step application process before their submissions go to a panel of judges. Those independent jurors select winners based upon business success, positive business and family linkages, contributions to the community and industry, family participation, work environment, communication, innovative business practices or strategies.
For tickets contact the Institute office at 207.798.2667.
