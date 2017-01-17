Community

2017 Maine Day slated in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 3:06 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Lions Club, 5827 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, Florida

For more information: 813-788-7598

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLORIDA — The 2017 annual Maine Day will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lions Club, 5827 Dean Dairy Road, off 54 West. Food will be sold by the Lion’s Club. Music will be provided by Rockin’ Ron and the New Society Band. Door prizes. 50-50 raffle. $3 per person. For information, call Brenda Bell at 207-694-0065 or 813-788-7598.

 

