Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, Maine
For more information: 850-562-5300; barbarabush.org/events/celebration-of-reading-in-in-maine/
Join the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy for the 2017 Maine Celebration of Reading. This gathering of bestselling authors, community leaders, Bush family members, and literacy advocates will highlight the life-changing power of literacy and raise funds to support the programs of the Barbara Bush Foundation. This year’s outstanding author lineup includes Daniel Silva, Anita Shreve, Chris Gardner, and Travis Mills.
