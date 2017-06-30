2017 Maine Celebration of Reading

By Lauren Sproull
Posted June 30, 2017, at 10:31 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, Maine

For more information: 850-562-5300; barbarabush.org/events/celebration-of-reading-in-in-maine/

Join the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy for the 2017 Maine Celebration of Reading. This gathering of bestselling authors, community leaders, Bush family members, and literacy advocates will highlight the life-changing power of literacy and raise funds to support the programs of the Barbara Bush Foundation. This year’s outstanding author lineup includes Daniel Silva, Anita Shreve, Chris Gardner, and Travis Mills.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sightingMystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sighting
  2. LePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdownLePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdown
  3. Dog shot dead after attacking smaller dog at NH rest area
  4. Lawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdownLawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdown
  5. In ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flightIn ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flight

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs