2017 Maine Brain Injury Resource Fair

2017 Maine Brain Injury Resource Fair Flyer
Sarah Gaffney | BDN
2017 Maine Brain Injury Resource Fair Flyer
By Sarah Gaffney
Posted March 03, 2017, at 8:46 a.m.

Thursday, March 30, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Rd, Augusta, Maine

For more information: 207-522-6601; biausa.org/maine

The Brain Injury Association of America’s Maine Chapter is hosting a FREE Maine Brain Injury Resource Fair in Augusta on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 1pm – 4pm. Brain injury survivors, family members/caregivers, friends, professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about brain injury resources and supports in Maine are welcome to attend. Exhibitors will include brain injury programs, providers, advocacy organizations, support groups, veterans’ organizations, recreational opportunities, the Maine Brain Injury Waiver, and more! Please visit www.biausa.org/maine to register as an attendee or exhibitor. On-site registration will also be available.

