2017 Green Thumb Plant Sale at Belfast Boathouse

Don't miss the 2017 Green Thumb Plant Sale at the Belfast Boathouse on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.
By BelfastGardenClub
Posted May 12, 2017, at 9:43 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-703-9057 ; BelfastGardenClub.org

The Belfast Garden Club will hold its annual Green Thumb Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belfast Boathouse.

A wide assortment of Maine-grown annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables will be on sale. All plants are donated by generous area nurseries, farms and midcoast gardeners. Lots of garden extras—including illustrated books—will also be on sale.

Your purchase (by cash or check) helps the Belfast Garden Club provide two annual scholarships to local students earning degrees in earth-friendly fields. Funds are also used by the club to maintain 12 public gardens in Belfast, donate books to the Belfast Free Library, and provide free, public programs that encourage an enthusiasm for gardening and protecting native flora and fauna.

For more information about the sale, contact Bonnie Irwin at 703-9057 or bonnie.m.irwin@gmail.com. For more information about the club, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.

