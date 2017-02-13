2017 EQME Annual Awards Gala & Silent Auction

Saturday, April 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-761-3732; equalitymaine.org/gala
TICKETS NOW ON-SALE at www.equalitymaine.org/Gala
Hope. Courage. Strength.
Now more than ever, it’s critical for us stand together as a community. To remember that in the face of overwhelming odds we’ve never given up HOPE. Even in the depths of despair, we’ve found the COURAGE to get back up and continue our work. And in both victory and defeat, we’ve always found STRENGTH in one another…in our community!
We hope you’ll join us for our 33rd Annual Gala & Silent Auction!
Saturday, April 1, 2017
Holiday Inn By the Bay, Portland
6pm: Silent Auction & Reception
7:30pm: Dinner & Awards Program
9:30pm: After Dance Party w/ DJ Jackie
Special Guest Host: Christine O’Leary, Comedienne and Ogunquit native
Featuring a special tribute to Maine’s LGBT bars and nightclubs!
2017 Honorees
-Partner for Equality Award
Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault
-FE Pentlarge Ally Award
Cynthia Turcotte (Wiscasset High School)
-Alan Lindquist Young Leader Award
Savannah Green (Gardiner High School)
-Cameron Duncan HIV/AIDS Activism Award
Mat Robedee (Portland)
-Out Front Volunteer Leadership Awards
Timothy LaBerge (South Portland)
W. Ryan Moore (Biddeford)
-President’s Award
Suzanne Blackburn (Portland)
Tickets: $85 per person
(reduced price and youth tickets available upon request)
Visit www.equalitymaine.org/Gala for more info about:
-host committee
-event sponsorship
-adverstising
-auction donation
Special thanks to our annual sponsors!
VISIONARY SPONSOR
TD Bank
CHAMPION SPONSORS
CashStar
Charter Communications
Hannaford Supermarkets
VANGUARD SPONSOR
Bangor Savings Bank
TRAILBLAZER SPONSORS
Coffee By Design
Five County Credit Union
IDEXX
Norway Savings Bank
ADVOCATE SPONSORS
Barclaycard US
University of Southern Maine
