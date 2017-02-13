2017 EQME Annual Awards Gala & Silent Auction

Saturday, April 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-761-3732; equalitymaine.org/gala

TICKETS NOW ON-SALE at www.equalitymaine.org/Gala

Hope. Courage. Strength.

Now more than ever, it’s critical for us stand together as a community. To remember that in the face of overwhelming odds we’ve never given up HOPE. Even in the depths of despair, we’ve found the COURAGE to get back up and continue our work. And in both victory and defeat, we’ve always found STRENGTH in one another…in our community!

We hope you’ll join us for our 33rd Annual Gala & Silent Auction!

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Holiday Inn By the Bay, Portland

6pm: Silent Auction & Reception

7:30pm: Dinner & Awards Program

9:30pm: After Dance Party w/ DJ Jackie

Special Guest Host: Christine O’Leary, Comedienne and Ogunquit native

Featuring a special tribute to Maine’s LGBT bars and nightclubs!

2017 Honorees

-Partner for Equality Award

Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault

-FE Pentlarge Ally Award

Cynthia Turcotte (Wiscasset High School)

-Alan Lindquist Young Leader Award

Savannah Green (Gardiner High School)

-Cameron Duncan HIV/AIDS Activism Award

Mat Robedee (Portland)

-Out Front Volunteer Leadership Awards

Timothy LaBerge (South Portland)

W. Ryan Moore (Biddeford)

-President’s Award

Suzanne Blackburn (Portland)

Tickets: $85 per person

(reduced price and youth tickets available upon request)

Visit www.equalitymaine.org/Gala for more info about:

-host committee

-event sponsorship

-adverstising

-auction donation

Special thanks to our annual sponsors!

VISIONARY SPONSOR

TD Bank

CHAMPION SPONSORS

CashStar

Charter Communications

Hannaford Supermarkets

VANGUARD SPONSOR

Bangor Savings Bank

TRAILBLAZER SPONSORS

Coffee By Design

Five County Credit Union

IDEXX

Norway Savings Bank

ADVOCATE SPONSORS

Barclaycard US

University of Southern Maine

