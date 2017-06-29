2017 Dresden SummerFest slated for July 9

Sunday, July 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Pownalborough Court House Museum, 23 Courthouse Road, Dresden, Maine
For more information: 207-737-8771
DRESDEN, Maine — Annual Dresden SummerFest will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Pownalborough Court House Museum, 23 Courthouse Road, Dresden Mills, rain or shine.
Actives include: Abenaki Nation Fish River Singers performing traditional song and dance; American folk music by Steamboat Gypsy Band; Wind over Wings demonstration of wounded raptors; horse-drawn carriage rides by Hideaway Farms; tours of the Pownalborough Court House and adjacent nature trails; goat petting zoo; pie judging contest with donations to Richmond Food Pantry; Fire Department’s internationally famous barbecue or bring your own; games for children and adults; Spirit of America Awards presentation by Ryan Cote; sing-along with Dresden’s own Accordion Dude; community groups and businesses including Kids and Critters, Handbags by Torianna, Gryffon Ridge Spices, Pearls and Honey by Julia, Wild Grace Wellness Center, Eastern River Climate Controlled Self Storage, Bridge Academy, Dresden Historical Society and others.
SummerFest is sponsored by the Dresden Recreation Committee, Lincoln County Historical Society, and Kenyon Fund.
Volunteers are needed to help with various tasks. Contact Pat Theriault at 737-8771, or Peter Walsh at 737-2807 or mpwalsh1@roadrunner.com to volunteer.
