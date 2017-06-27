2017 Castine Plein Air Festival

Saturday, July 22, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Castine Plein Air Festival, Alfond Student Center, Pleasant St., Castine, ME
For more information: 207-322-6862; castinearts.org/plein-air-festival
The Castine Arts Association will hold its fifth plein air festival from July 20-22 in Castine. This year the festival will welcome ten artists who are new to the festival, along with thirty recognized artists from past festivals. Artists will arrive from as far away as Georgia and Wisconsin. The festival begins early on July 20th when artists register at the Town Common, and then begin to paint around the village of Castine. For the next three days, the public will enjoy discovering them as they select locations and subject matter. On Saturday afternoon July 22nd, from 4 to 6 pm, artists will display their paintings for sale at the Alfond Student Center at the Maine Maritime Academy on Pleasant Street. The Artist’s Reception and Art Sale attracts hundreds of art patrons. Prior to the Reception, there will be an Artist’s Award Ceremony where judges Jerry Rose and Michael Chesley Johnson, both widely recognized plein air artists, will select winners of nine individual awards. The reception is free and open to the public. The Castine Arts Association looks forward to good weather and fabulous art! For more information about the artists and festival, please visit castinearts.org/plein-air-festival/, or email info@castinearts.org.
The Castine Arts Association is a non-profit, community-based volunteer group organized for the purpose of promoting awareness and appreciation of visual, literary, and performing arts through sponsorship of public programs and events.
