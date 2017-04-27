Community

2017 Blue Hill Pops Concert

Don Campbell
Don Campbell
Cheri Robbins | BDN
By Cheri Robbins, Publicity Chair, Blue Hill Pops
Posted April 27, 2017, at 10:26 a.m.

Monday, July 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: George Stevens Academy, 23 Union Street, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5454; bagaducemusic.org

The 27th annual Blue Hill Pops Concert, sponsored by the Bagaduce Music Lending Library, will be held on Monday, July 3 at 7:30 pm in the George Stevens Academy gymnasium on Union Street in Blue Hill.

This year’s festival of “Sounds Around Blue Hill” will feature Maine singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Don Campbell and his band performing a salute to 1970’s singer-songwriters, with a special tribute to Dan Fogelberg. Named Maine’s Best Singer/Songwriter by the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Annual Readers’ Poll for six consecutive years, Campbell and his band have opened for Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels and many other musical luminaries.

Other 2017 Blue Hill Pops performers will include Velocipede, a violin and guitar duo playing traditional fiddle tunes; the Big Moose Contra Dance Group; and the Bagaduce Pops Singers, under the direction of Bronwyn Kortge. Tickets are available for Blue Hill Pops in a range of prices, beginning at $15. For tickets or further information please call the Bagaduce Music Lending Library at 374-5454.

