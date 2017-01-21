Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/2017-banff-mountain-film-festival-culture/

On Friday February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th come see the “2017 Banff Mountain Film Festival,” presented by Cadillac Mountain Sports, at The Grand in Ellsworth. The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings Banff to audiences around the globe. Immediately after the Festival ends in November, a selection of the best films go on tour across Canada, the United States, and internationally from Scotland to South Africa to China, Lebanon, Chile, New Zealand, Antarctica, and points in between. Each year, the films travel to 40 countries reaching more than 390,000 people at over 840 screenings. Split into three nights, the festival beginning with the “Culture” collection on Friday February 3rd at 7 pm, followed by the “Extreme Sports” section on Saturday, February 4th at 7 pm, with the concluding “Best of Festival” program on Sunday February 5th at 2 pm. Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $15. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

