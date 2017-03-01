2017 Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp to be held July 23-27

The Aroostook Teen Leadership Camp (ATLC) program is a leadership development and drug prevention program serving Aroostook County students in grades 5-9 for over 30 years. ATLC is a program of Aroostook Mental Health Services, Inc.

This year’s residential summer camp is being held from July 23rd-27th, 2017 at the Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle. Any teen currently in grades 6th-8th are welcome to attend.

At camp, teens will listen to national speakers talk about leadership, attend workshops about teen issues, participate in team-building activities and discussion groups, and develop positive social skills during evening social activities.

Please register by visiting www.atlc-camp.org or by contacting Amber Stedt, Program Coordinator at astedt@amhc.org. Completed registrations are due by Thursday, April 7th.

