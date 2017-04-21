2017 Annual Auction: Passport to the World

Friday, May 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Brick South Events Center at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland, ME
For more information: (207) 828-1234; kitetails.org/auction
Join the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine from 6 to 10pm on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Brick South Events Center at 8 Thompson’s Point in Portland for an evening of great company, delicious food and drink, and terrific auction items!
Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a block of 10 and are available in advance online at kitetails.org/auction or at the door. The theme of this year’s event is Passport to the World.
Guests this year can expect a wide range of items up for bid, with the number of items continuing to increase. So far this year there are almost 300 items in the silent auction plus 25 live auction packages, with new items coming in daily. Featured items and packages include a 6-night safari at the Magical Zulu Nyala Preserve in Hluhluwe, South Africa, 2 tickets to see U2 at Gillette Stadium on July 25, Celtics tickets plus a stay in Beacon Hill, a Brew Bus Party, and more.
All proceeds from the Children’s Museum & Theatre’s Annual Auction directly support the Museum & Theatre’s exhibits, educational programming, theatre, and operations. Sponsors of this event include Spectrum Medical Group, Bruner Cott, Burr Signs, Cross Insurance, Landmark Realty, LandVest, Pierce Atwood, Pro Search, WEX, Zachau Construction, Inc., Androscoggin Bank, Baker Newman Noyes, Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate, CRNA Group from Maine Medical, F.W. Webb, Pine State Services, Allagash Brewery, Bam Bam Bakery, Bernie’s Foreside, Coffee By Design, The Cookie Jar, Fiore, Maine Beer Company, Piccolo, Pine State Trading, Spindrift, Stroudwater Distillery, Maine Magazine, and Yelp.
For tickets and more information, visit kitetails.org/auction, call (207) 828-1234 ext. 242, or email development@kitetails.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →