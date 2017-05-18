2017 American Folk Festival: August 25-27

Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront, 85 Texas Ave Suite 305, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 262-7765; americanfolkfestival.com/
The American Folk Festival on the Bangor Waterfront brings the world to Bangor.
Mark your calendars for the 2017 AFF – August 25-27.
The American Folk Festival is a large-scale, three-day event. Held each year at the end of August in downtown Bangor, Maine, the Festival presents the music and dance from the many cultures that make up America today. http://www.americanfolkfestival.com/.
