2017 Aldermere Farm apprenticeship applications due Feb. 1

ROCKPORT, Maine — As educational centers, Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields attract individuals pursuing careers in agriculture, but the lessons they learn go beyond the logistics of farm operations.

During their time at the farms, apprentices engage with the community through educational agricultural programs, which teach about the local food system-food production, processing, distribution, consumption and waste management — through the lens of environmental conservation and community well-being.

This year Maine Coast Heritage Trust will once again offer paid apprenticeships at Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields. Each apprenticeship will be up to 9 months, starting in March, and will include a monthly stipend, benefits, shared housing, training and supervision.

Feb. 1 at Interested applicants should contact Joelle Albury byat jalbury@mcht.org or call 236-2739

