2017 Acadia Trad Festival

Sunday, June 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Monday, June 26, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: College of the Atlantic, Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: acadiatradschool.com/festival/
World-Class Concerts, Classes & Workshops, Dances
Now entering its fifth year, the Acadia Trad Festival summer music school is the core program offered by the Acadia School of Traditional Music and Arts. The Acadia Trad Festival is a jam-packed week of classes, concerts and jam sessions in the Irish, Scottish, Acadian, Cajun, Old-Time and Cape Breton styles. Our world-class Faculty and instructors teach programs for fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, cello, piano, piano accordion, banjo, uilleann pipes, whistle, bodhran, dance, song, Celtic culture, and much, much more.
Adults, teens, children, families — students of all ages and abilities are welcome. Full time students spend the week in intensive studies, sessions, and fun. If you can’t spend the whole week with us, you can pick and choose among a large selection of afternoon workshops or attend any of a dozen concerts over the course of the week.
Students at the Acadia Trad Festival can expect an experience like no other. With nearly 20 major courses of study, 150 workshops, a dozen concerts and continual jam-sessions, traditional music will surround you. The classes are intense, but paced for a variety of learning levels. Students will learn by ear, although in some cases music is provided. You will study, listen, jam and socialize with world-class faculty and fellow students and make lasting friendships.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →