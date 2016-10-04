Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 2016 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival at UMaine, UMaine, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-3244; umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/northern-maine-childrens-water-festival/

ORONO, ME – The 2016 Northern Maine Children’s Water Festival will take place on the University of Maine Orono campus Tuesday, October 11. The one-day event brings together over 600 students and their teachers to promote hands-on learning about water issues. The festival goals are to teach students about the value of clean water and healthy habitats, and to provide teachers with materials and lessons that they can use for years to come.

At the festival, Maine fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students and their teachers from schools across the state have the opportunity to participate in a day of fun and interactive activities. Students learn about clean water, wetland ecosystems and the importance of stewarding Maine’s most rapidly renewable resource.

Water resource professionals from Maine and New England provide presentations and activities about water, wetlands, human health and aquatic life; there are water trivia quiz shows hosted by local radio and television personalities, as well as activities using music and art.

The experience is provided at no cost to the participants with the festival even providing funds to help schools pay the cost of transportation.

For additional information see: Maine Children’s Water Festival Website

http://www.maine.gov/dep/water/education/cwf/

