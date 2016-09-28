Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Location: Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, Augusta, ME For more information: 2078711885; nonprofitmaine.org/learn/learning-intensives/nonprofit-finance-conference/2016-nonprofit-finance-conference

The Maine Association of Nonprofits is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2016 Nonprofit Finance Conference. This is a one-day conference for executive directors, finance staff, board members, program, development and operations staff and more.

December 8th 2016. 7:30am-3:15pm

Early Bird Rates Until October 29:

$135 MANP Members / $195 NonMembers

After October 29:

$165 MANP Members / $195 NonMembers

For-profit Rate:

$250 MANP Friends / $350 NonMembers

