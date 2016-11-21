2016 Belfast Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Belfast, Post Office Square, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-218-1158; ourtownbelfast.org

The 2016 Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Belfast will be held Saturday, December 3rd in Post Office Square. The event begins at 4:30pm with cookies, cocoa, and caroling from The Belfast Area High School singers. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by Fire Truck before the tree is lit at 5pm. After the lighting, Mr. and Mrs. Claus head indoors to KeyBank for visits and photos with the children.

Story continues below advertisement.

Our Town Belfast would like to thank the City of Belfast, Belfast Parks and Rec, and KeyBank for their support of this event.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →