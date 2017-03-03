1St Saturday of the Month Book Sale at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Saturday, March 4, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

It is going to be a cold day tomorrow! Take a ride to Lincoln and stop in at the Lincoln Memorial Library for our 1st Saturday of the month book sale from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. This month features new selections of like new fiction and non fiction as well as some older titles too for adult readers. We will have more teen and children’s books this month some are like new and most are in very good condition. Do you read Large Print or Christian fiction we will have some titles available for sale tomorrow morning. Warm up by stopping in and checking out the wide variety of books we have on sale. So whether you live in Lincoln or north or south of Lincoln take a ride and discover all that Lincoln has to offer. Check out our shops downtown and our restaurants located throughout West Broadway and nearby. Our book sale is by donation only so help us fill our Teddy book sale jar and take home some great books.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →