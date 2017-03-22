Saturday, April 8, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Maine Warrior Gym, 865 Spring Street, Westbrook, Maine
For more information: 207-370-4298 ext 2 ; facebook.com/events/133086063886013/
We are holding the 1st Annual Crown C.A.R.E.S. Warrior Event at the Maine Warrior Gym in Westbrook on April 8th at 12 pm. This is an amazing first time event that will showcase many of our States Local, Regional, and State titleholders proving they are more than just pageant girls all while raising money for charity. It is a Ninja Warrior Contest and even has a Professional Acrobatic Show. But not just pageant queens are welcome to enter! ANYONE can enter and raise money for the charity of their choice!!! So come out and support any charity you want! Make Sure to Register. Call 207 370 4298 ext 2
