1st annual Courageous Steps Unified Basketball Fun-Day

Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Orono High School, 14 Goodridge Drive, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-852-1831; facebook.com/courageousstepsproject/

The Courageous Steps Project is be hosting its first annual Unified Basketball fun-day on Saturday March 11th, from 9am to 4pm.

Teams from Bangor, Brewer, Hermon, Mount Desert Island, Nokomis (Newport), and Orono, are joining us for a day of fun basketball.

Admission is FREE for senior citizens, $3.00 for students, $5.00 for adults, and $10.00 for families. Concessions are available throughout the day made possible by the Orono Boosters Club. T-shirts, stress balls, and sweatshirts will be for sale. Raffle tickets will also be for sale.

The game schedule is as follows, with 2-20 minutes halves running time & 5 mins Half Times built in:

Game 1 @ 9 : Brewer vs Orono

Game 2 @ 10:15: Hermon vs Brewer

Game 3 @11:30: Orono vs MDI

Game 4 @12:30: Bangor vs Hermon

Game 5 @1:30: MDI vs Nokomis

Game 6 @ 2:30: Bangor vs Nokomis

The Courageous Steps Project was founded by Connor Archer in 2014, to give back to programs that helped him get the start that he needed as an individual living with Autism. The organization strives to help children and young adults with developmental challenges by channeling resources and awareness to other organizations that help these individuals.

If you have any questions, please direct them to Connor Archer, founder & CEO of The Courageous Steps Project, at: connor.archer@thecourageousstepsproject.org.

To learn more about our organization, please visit our website at: www.thecourageousstepsproject.org, and like us on Facebook!

