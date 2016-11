Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-338-5575

BELFAST, Maine — The 19th annual Candy Cane Caper for children ages 5-12 will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Call 338-5575 for information.

