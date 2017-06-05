195th Army Band to Play Old Town Concert Series

Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
Performing for audiences around the world and in their own backyard in Maine, the 195th Army Band’s Concert Band is carrying on a proud tradition of military bands past and present by presenting free patriotic public performances.
The 195th Concert Band showcases a performance repertoire ranging from military marches to significant wind band works, Broadway medleys, and popular tunes, as well as featuring soloists from within the band and performing compositions by area composers and arrangers. The concert band maintains an active performance schedule, playing around the state at numerous military and civilian functions.
The band is made up of 30 musicians who come from various backgrounds and hometowns across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Aside from our two-member full-time administrative team, all of the members are part-time Army National Guard soldiers who have other full-time occupations, ranging from teachers and retail business managers to college students, a nurse, a physical therapist, and other occupations. The members all set aside their professional and personal lives for one weekend each month and 2 weeks in the summer to put on the Army uniform and become Army musicians.
Remember to bring your blankets and chairs.
Visit the Old Town Public Library website for a complete list of performers for this years summer concerts in the park.
