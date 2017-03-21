18th Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Pops Concert

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton St, Brewer, Maine
For more information: 207-200-5447; brewerperformingarts.com
BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Music Department and Brewer Music Association will present the 18th Annual Pops Concert and Spaghetti Dinner Wednesday, April 5, at the Brewer Community School and Brewer Performing Arts Center. Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. featuring the Brewer Community School band under the direction of Lanissa Nadeau and the Brewer High School concert band under the direction of Brady Harris.
Tickets for the dinner and concert are $10 for adults or $7 senior citizens, students, and children. Tickets for the concert only are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, students, and children. Proceeds will benefit the music program and music scholarships. Tickets may be purchased online at www.brewerperformingarts.com, by calling 200-5447, or at the door.
