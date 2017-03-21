18th Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Pops Concert

By brady harris,
Posted March 21, 2017, at 7:18 a.m.

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Brewer Performing Arts Center, 92 Pendleton St, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-200-5447; brewerperformingarts.com

BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Music Department and Brewer Music Association will present the 18th Annual Pops Concert and Spaghetti Dinner Wednesday, April 5, at the Brewer Community School and Brewer Performing Arts Center. Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. featuring the Brewer Community School band under the direction of Lanissa Nadeau and the Brewer High School concert band under the direction of Brady Harris.

Tickets for the dinner and concert are $10 for adults or $7 senior citizens, students, and children. Tickets for the concert only are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, students, and children. Proceeds will benefit the music program and music scholarships. Tickets may be purchased online at www.brewerperformingarts.com, by calling 200-5447, or at the door.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Hunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine islandHunters busted for killing 87 snowshoe hares on remote Maine island
  2. David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101David Rockefeller Sr., billionaire whose family helped create Acadia, dies at 101
  3. Intoxicated Bangor group attacked by fake Uber driver
  4. Amazon will start charging sales tax for Maine shoppers, state officials say
  5. When it comes to craft breweries in the U.S., Maine reigns supremeWhen it comes to craft breweries in the U.S., Maine reigns supreme

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs