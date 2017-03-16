18th annual Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Invitational Basketball Tournament Slated

RUMFORD, Maine — The 18th annual Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Invitational Basketball Tournament will take place on March 31, April 1 and 2. This year will feature three men’s divisions, A, B and Senior (over 40). A women’s division is being organized also if possible. Games will be held on Friday night, and all day Saturday and Sunday at Mountain Valley High and Middle School along with Dirigo High School and Middle School if necessary. Shooting contests and awards will take place during Sunday’s playoff round. Team entries are from leagues throughout Maine and other states. A total of 8-10 A teams, 12 B teams, 6 Senior teams are expected. Tournament entry fee is $375 and $400 on day of the tournament. Evening activities will be sponsored by The Hotel Rumford. All information about the tournament can be found on the MV Rec League website, mvrbl.webs.com. Contact Eddie Paterson, epaterson2@roadrunner.com or 364-9352 for information about teams, referees and volunteers. The tournament benefits The Mountain Valley Athletic Boosters and supports other local rec programs.

