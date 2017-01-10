18th annual American Heart Association Bangor Valentine’s Heart Gala

HERMON, Maine — The American Heart Association in Maine will hold its 18th annual fundraising event on Friday, Feb. 10, at Morgan Hill Events Center in Hermon. The Bangor Valentine’s Heart Gala is the AHA’s major fundraising event in the Bangor area with a goal to raise $60,000 to support the research, education and advocacy efforts.

With a Valentine’s Day theme, the event is expected to draw more than 150 guests for an elegant evening. The Heart Gala is an opportunity to celebrate the lives saved and improved because of the work of passionate AHA volunteers. Since its inception, the Bangor area event has raised more than $1 million.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Guests will be entertained during dinner with a live auction, and a heart-warming dinner program emceed by WVII 7/Fox 22’s JR Mitchell, who is also a heart disease survivor.

Hammond Lumber Co. will receive the 2017 Crystal Heart Award for its work to improve the heart health of the Greater Bangor community. The night will conclude with dancing to live music by The Waiters.

Stroke survivor and former EMT David Morrill of Holden will share his story and help educate guests about the importance of knowing the warning signs of stroke, getting help right away, and how caregivers are affected when a loved one suffers a stroke.

The Heart Gala’s Executive Leadership Team includes: Molly Briggs, Epstein Commercial Real Estate; Kristen Forbes, Hannaford Supermarkets; Rick Haney, Northeast Technical Institute; Brandi Higgins, Cross Insurance; Cynthia Rollins, Quirk Insurance; Michele Stevens, St. Joseph Hospital: Christine Walsh, Sweetster; and David Morrill, Stroke Survivor Ambassador.

The event’s sponsors include: Spectrum Medical Group, Gold Sponsor: Bangor Savings Bank, Silver Sponsor; Epstein Commercial Real Estate, Stroke Awareness Sponsor; Darling’s, Heart Under the Hood Sponsor; Leadbetters, Silent Auction Sponsor; Sargeant Corporation, Live Auction Sponsor; HO Bouchard, Table Centerpiece Sponsor; and Dysarts, Social Media Sponsor. The media sponsor is WVII 7/Fox 22.

Limited space is available for corporate sponsorships which include seats for guests and marketing benefits. Area businesses can show their support by donating auction items. Individual tickets are available for $95 each and can be purchased online by visiting: bangorgala.heart.org. For information, visit: bangorgala.heart.org or contact Becky Adams at 703.861.3962 or Becky.Adams@heart.org.

