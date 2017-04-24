1850’s Political Rally and Dinner

Saturday, April 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Belfast Shrine Club, 20 Northport Ave., Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207-338-6447
The Game Loft’s major gala event of the year will take place on April 29th at the Belfast Shrine Club. A full evening in the year 1856 awaits our guests featuring an historical menu, pre-Civil War politics, a bit of Game Loft dinner theater where our guests will help young Elizabeth Chartwell chose between Love and Freedom, a performance by the Game Loft Youth Choral group with some of the popular tunes of the time, and a period dance called by Chrissy Fowler and featuring music by Sassafras Stomp. Costumes optional; fun guaranteed. Tickets on sale now. Call the Loft office 338-6447 or info@thegameloft.org or stop by All About Games and purchase. $30/person – $55/couple or $200 for a table of 8. Proceeds to benefit the Loft’s community engagement programs.
