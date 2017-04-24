1850’s Political Rally and Dinner

By Community Outreach Director
Posted April 24, 2017, at 4:33 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Belfast Shrine Club, 20 Northport Ave., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-338-6447

The Game Loft’s major gala event of the year will take place on April 29th at the Belfast Shrine Club. A full evening in the year 1856 awaits our guests featuring an historical menu, pre-Civil War politics, a bit of Game Loft dinner theater where our guests will help young Elizabeth Chartwell chose between Love and Freedom, a performance by the Game Loft Youth Choral group with some of the popular tunes of the time, and a period dance called by Chrissy Fowler and featuring music by Sassafras Stomp. Costumes optional; fun guaranteed. Tickets on sale now. Call the Loft office 338-6447 or info@thegameloft.org or stop by All About Games and purchase. $30/person – $55/couple or $200 for a table of 8. Proceeds to benefit the Loft’s community engagement programs.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Portland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveawayPortland mayor decries 4/20 marijuana giveaway
  2. Young Kittery boy dies after Connecticut car crash
  3. Lewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to ForbesLewiston is one of the best places to retire in the US, according to Forbes
  4. Tipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 monthsTipster leads Sanford police to man on lam for 9 months
  5. Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast policeRunaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs