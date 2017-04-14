Community

17th Annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Stonington Opera House, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington , Maine

For more information: 207-367-2788; operahousearts.org

co-presented by Opera House Arts and gWatson Gallery

The Deer Isle Jazz Festival has been breaking boundaries, enriching the state’s cultural life, and filling the summer air with beautiful music since 2001. This year, the Festival expands to three nights all across the island. Friday night: Artifacts Trio at the Stonington Opera House. Saturday night: The Campbell Brothers at the Reach Performing Arts Center. Sunday night: Gary Smulyan Duo at gWatson Gallery.

