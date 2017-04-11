1779- 1783 Fort George – Protected by the Crown

By Elizabeth Stevens
Posted April 11, 2017, at 4:09 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-8336 ext. 103; pengen.org

At the monthly meeting of the Penobscot County Genealogical Society in the Bangor Public Library’s Lecture Hall, Anette Ruppel Rodrigues will present a talk about the international importance of Fort George in Castine, Maine. She will also describe the surprisingly “peaceful” state of affairs that existed between Locals, Loyalists, British soldiers, and their German reinforcements, who lived together in the Castine community between the years 1779 and 1783.

