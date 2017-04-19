15th annual Spectrum Generations’ Golf Fore a Cause

Monday, June 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-620-1677; spectrumgenerations.org/golf
OAKLAND, Maine — The 15th annual Golf Fore a Cause tournament will be held Monday, June 12, at Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, to benefit all Spectrum Generations programs and services.
Check in is at 9 a.m. and tee time at 10 a.m.
Last year’s event raised a record $25,000, and the group still is accepting sponsorships, auction items, and teams and individuals to play.
The cost is $100 per individual, $400 per team for shotgun scramble; a discount is available for Waterville Country Club members. Registration includes 18 holes with cart, player gift bags, lunch at the awards barbecue, contests for longest drive, accuracy drive, putting, and the chance to win a car sponsored by Central Maine Motors Auto Group for a hole-in-one. All skill levels welcome.
Sign up for the tournament at spectrumgenerations.org/golf or by contacting Amanda Loubier at aloubier@spectrumgenerations.org or 620-1677.
