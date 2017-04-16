15th Annual POETS/SPEAK! Festival April 27 in Bangor

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Bangor Public Library will host this year’s 15th annual POETS/SPEAK! on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30-8 p.m. A key collaborator and co-sponsor for the popular event is the University of Maine Department of English.

POETS/SPEAK! is one of the largest free poetry festivals in Maine, and this year’s event celebrates “Origins: Roots & Sources” in conjunction with the library’s month-long Smithsonian exhibit on “Human Origins.”

Festivities kick off with a musical performance of poems from Kathleen Ellis’ collection “Dear Darwin,” set to music by composer Scott Brickman and featuring soprano Nancy Ogle and pianist Ginger Hwalek, joined by UMaine student readers. “Dear Darwin” was released as a Parma Recordings CD, which was nominated for a 2015 Grammy Award.

Other featured readers at this year’s POETS/SPEAK! will be current Belfast poet laureate Thomas Moore and former Belfast poets laureate Linda Buckmaster, Ellen Sander, and Karin Spitfire. Sander will be reading from her recent poetry memoir, “Hawthorne: A House in Bolinas, which recalls the vibrant poetry scene in Bolinas, California from 1971-1978.

Natalie Lisnet, the 2017 state runner-up in the Poetry Out Loud competition will recite the poems that brought her statewide recognition. She is among many recent winners from Bangor High School who have been finalists in the poetry competition, including Will Whitham, the state winner two years in a row.

Well-known poets Leonore Hildebrandt, Carl Little, Bruce Pratt, Stefania Irene Marthakis, Danielle Walczak, and many others will also be reading, as well as UMaine students poets Emily Dillon, Noura Al-Matrouk, Heath Mathieson, Katherine Scott, and Sarah Vincze.

An ensemble of UMaine student poets who have work in the spring issue of “The Open Field” literary magazine will also be reading, including Emma Barnes, Alexa Bonsey, Kimberly Crowley, and Kat Dubois.

The evening will conclude with live jazz from Swingmatism, featuring Jay Bregman, alto sax, and his quintet.

POETS/SPEAK! is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to come early to tour the Smithsonian exhibit, enjoy light refreshments, meet the poets and browse their books. For additional information, call 581-3845 or 947-8336.

Bangor Public Library is a founding member of Bangor Arts, a collaboration inviting the public to discover and enjoy the excitement of Bangor’s world of art and culture.

