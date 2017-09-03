Community

15th Annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert

By Lori Arsenault
Posted Sept. 03, 2017, at 10:39 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: On the green outside of Corthell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, USM School of Music, Gorham, Maine

For more information: USM Music Box Office; usm.maine.edu/music/15th-annual-old-fashioned-outdoor-band-concert

Join the USM Concert Band and their conductor, Dr. Trae Blanco for the 15th annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert. This concert kicks off the year-long celebration of America’s great artist, Leonard Bernstein, in the celebration “Bernstein at 100!”

According to Bernstein biographer Humphrey Burton, “Bernstein saw Kennedy as a leader with outstanding intellectual gifts and a sympathy for the arts. Kennedy recognized Bernstein had something of his own inspirational qualities and speed at grasping issues, as well as a passion for promoting the arts.” Bernstein said of Kennedy, “Of all the political men that I have ever met, [he] was certainly the most moving and compassionate and lovable.” The newly elected President selected Bernstein to compose and conduct a fanfare for Kennedy’s Inaugural Gala. Bernstein soon became a regular presence in the Kennedy White House. In turn, the President and his wife attended the opening night of Candide. Bernstein kept a signed photograph of the President on his piano.

The celebration concert, free and open to the University and surrounding communities, begins with barbecue picnic at noon, available at old-fashioned prices! Bring the whole family, the lawn chairs, and an appetite for an old New England treasure.

On the green outside of Corthell Hall, USM Gorham (inclement weather site: Brooks Student Center)

Concert is free, tickets not needed; BBQ is cash only

Sponsored by Sodexo

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program, contact Lori Arsenault, (207) 780-5142, loria@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number (207) 780-5646.

