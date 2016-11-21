15th Annual Maine Credit Unions’ Walking Tour Concludes and Leaves Record Footprint on Ending Hunger

(Bangor) – On Monday, November 21, the 15th Annual Maine Credit Unions’ Ending Hunger Walking Tour came to its conclusion with a special ceremony at Bangor Federal Credit Union in Bangor. Brenda Davis, Executive Director of BBC Opportunity Center—an Old Town-based hunger and homeless resource agency that seeks to bridge the gap between poverty and self-sufficiency—has spent nearly five weeks traveling across the state to focus attention on the severity of hunger in Maine. Davis collected stories about hunger while on the road and shared some of her experiences at the ceremony.

“Hunger remains a big issue in all parts of the state. I was heartened by the fact that more people are aware that hunger is a problem, and want to get involved. Doing something is better than doing nothing. I also heard from many food pantries that are seeing an increase in families and individuals requesting assistance but are having a hard time keeping up with demand. There are a lot of people who are working but can’t make ends meet,” said David.

The Walk concluded with a contribution from the Maine Credit Union’s Campaign for Ending Hunger for $1,015, which is just a portion of the record-breaking $623,000 that was raised in 2015 campaign. Bangor FCU also contributed an additional $100 to the BBC Opportunity Center at the finale.

The 15th Annual Walk covered more than 1,500 miles, with approximately 750-800 miles of that on foot. Davis visited a record-setting 90 communities and covered all 16 Maine counties. At each of the 97 credit union branches Davis visited, she received a contribution from the Campaign as a way to support her cause. A food pantry in each community received a contribution, as well. In all, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger contributed nearly $30,000 to help end hunger through the Tour.

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $6.5 million to help end hunger in Maine. To make a tax-deductible contribution to the Campaign at any time, visit www.mainecul.org.

