15th Annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Harbor & Buoy Parks, 1 Harbor Park, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 800-565-4951; maineboats.com/boatshow
Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors’ 15th annual boat and home show will be held August 11-13 in Rockland, Maine. The three-day celebration of Maine’s coastal culture will, as always, reflect the focus of the award-winning magazine, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors (MBH&H), published in mid-coast Maine since 1987.
“We like to call our show a live version of the magazine,” said MBH&H Publisher John Hanson. “And this is a special year for us. It’s the 30th anniversary of the magazine and 15th of the show. We started the event in 2003 because the coast of Maine is long and we wanted to gather everyone together in one place: buyers and sellers, makers and designers, visitors and Mainers, thinkers and creators.”
The largest in-the-water boat show north of Newport, the 2017 Maine Boats Homes & Harbors Show is also the only boat show to feature dozens of Maine’s most talented artisans, furniture makers, architects, and builders combined on one spectacular waterfront site. The show will feature boats in the water, boats on land, marine gear vendors, arts, architecture, live music, delicious food, and tents filled with wonderful creations from near and far—all the essential components for living the good life on the coast of Maine.
In addition to hundreds of exhibitors, several event highlights are already in place.
Small Boat Love-In
Feelin’ groovy? Bring your own boat to the show (and get in free)
Come tell the world about the big joys of small boats. Load up that boat that makes you smile and trailer it to Rockland’s Buoy Park. Classic runabouts, ice boats, Boston Whalers, antique canoes, elegant rowing shells, or boats you’ve built yourself — whatever floats your soul. All you have to do is register at www.maineboats.com/love-in with a photo and a short note about your love.
Icon Boats on the Maine Dock
Visit some of the boats that make Maine work
Friday: Windjammer Stephen Taber: Come aboard and see what a windjammer adventure vacation is all about.
Saturday: Capt. Susan J. Clark, a classroom to many: Tour the 70-foot-long primary navigation training vessel for Maine Maritime Academy. Each student station includes a full Furuno navigation package, with radar, chart plotter, electronic compass, and fathometer.
Sunday: Friendship Sloop Fest: Persistence, a Friendship sloop recently rebuilt by Rockland’s Sail, Power, and Steam Museum will anchor a small fleet of traditional sailing vessels.
IcelandX207
Take a virtual trip to Iceland
Tour the multimedia installation by Portland photographer Justin Levesque, housed in a shipping container temporarily installed on show grounds. In September 2015, Levesque spent nine days on board an Eimskip container ship as it travelled from Portland to Iceland. He chronicled life aboard with portraits of the all-Icelandic crew and images of the revitalized and bustling International Marine Terminal in Portland.
Other activities will include a savory gathering of food trucks, live music each day, and the annual light-hearted World Championship Boatyard Dog® Trials on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (BYD Trials entry info at maineboats.com/boatshow/visitors/boatyard-dog, no other pets allowed on show grounds).
Details:
The show was founded in 2003 by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine. Held annually in early August on the waterfront in Rockland, Maine, the event attracts thousands of discerning attendees from all over the country and world.
The 2017 Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show will be held August 11-13. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily, no pets allowed on show grounds. Tickets are $15/adult and good all weekend; children under age 12 always get in free. $75 All Access Passes also available. Hours are Friday, August 11, 10-5.; Saturday, August 12, 10-5.; and Sunday, August 13, 10-4. Tickets available online: maineboats.com/boatshow/visitors/tickets, by phone: 800-565-4951, or by email: showinfo@maineboats.com. For more information and a full list of exhibitors and activities, visit maineboats.com/boatshow.
