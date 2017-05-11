15TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF ART

Thursday, June 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: UNIVERSITY OF MAINE HUTCHINSON CENTER, 80 BELMONT AVENUE, BELFAST, MAINE
For more information: 207-223-4459; belfastseniorcollege.org
The 2017 ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF ART, will be held June 1 thru 4 at the UMaine Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Avenue, Belfast. Sponsored by the Senior College at Belfast, the event is free and open to the public and begins with an Opening Night Reception on June 1st, 6-8 p.m. featuring the Belfast Bay Fiddlers, light refreshments, and wine bar. One hundred fifty-four Maine artists will exhibit their work at this year’s event. A presentation by Special Guest Artist, Marsha Donahue, is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The exhibit hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
