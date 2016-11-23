15th Annual Ending Hunger Walking Tour Visits Maine Savings in Corinth

CORINTH, Maine – With Maine ranked first for food insecurity in New England and 12th in the nation, the Maine Credit Union League and longtime ending hunger advocate Brenda Davis of BBC Opportunity Center have teamed up once again for the 15th Annual Maine CUs’ Ending Hunger Walking Tour to show solidarity and support for those suffering from hunger in Maine.

Founded in 2002 by the Maine Credit Union League and Cross Roads Ministries in Old Town, this annual tour is the first of its kind in the U.S. aimed at raising awareness and funds for local food resources fighting to end hunger through the close collaboration of credit unions and the communities they serve. To date, the tour has raised more than $6.5 million for local food banks, pantries and other critically-needed food distribution resources, particularly in rural areas where a lack of adequate transportation forces many to walk long distances to access food.

On November 18, the Tour, which began on October 20 in Old Town, made its last of four scheduled stops at Maine Savings locations, visiting the Corinth branch to receive a donation before continuing the final leg of its journey through central and eastern Maine. This year, a record-breaking 97 credit unions in 90 communities statewide participated in the Tour, which follows Brenda Davis along an 1,800-mile fundraising route through all 16 Maine counties. Representatives from credit unions, food pantries, local Rotary chapters, colleges and the general public walked with Davis in each community.

“Though food insecurity continues to be a significant issue here in Maine, it is inspiring to see the progress that Brenda Davis and the Maine Credit Union League have made together in raising awareness and bringing about action against hunger,” said John Reed, President and CEO of Maine Savings. “As a proud member of the Maine Credit Union League and the Corinth community, it is our distinct duty to follow their example by helping our friends and neighbors access the resources they need to prosper.”

The 15th Annual Ending Hunger Walking Tour concluded on Monday, November 21 in a closing ceremony at Bangor FCU on Hogan Road in Bangor.

