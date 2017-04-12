15th annual Carver Memorial Library Spring Tea

By carverlibrary,
Posted April 12, 2017, at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Carver Memorial Library, 12 Union Street, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-2303; carver.lib.me.us

Carver Memorial Library will be hosting its 15th annual Spring Tea on Sunday, May 7th. Tickets are $15 per person, and reservations are strongly recommended, as past events have sold out quickly. There will be two seatings, 1:30 – 2:30 and 3:00 – 4:00. Tea, sandwiches, and dessert will be served, and all proceeds benefit the library. For reservations please call 548-2303 or e-mail cml@carver.lib.me.us.

