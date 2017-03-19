Community

15 Maine Women to Vie for the Mrs. Maine America Crown

By Christie Cantara
Posted March 19, 2017, at 9:38 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-318-6095; mrsmaine.net

The 41st Annual Mrs. Maine America Pageant will be held on April 30th at the Double Tree Hotel in South Portland. 15 married women representing their communities will compete for the opportunity to represent Maine at the Mrs. America Pageant this August in Las Vegas.

The contestants will compete in three phases: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%), and Evening Gown (25%).

Who will the reigning Mrs. Maine America Jessica Snowdeal crown as Mrs. Maine America 2017? Join us and find out! TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Visit our website for the ticket order form. After March 31st, tickets may be purchased at the door on the afternoon of the show.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Gang leader pleads guilty to multiple charges, admits role in four murders
  2. Bill would allow adults under 21 to carry concealed weaponsBill would allow adults under 21 to carry concealed weapons
  3. Man indicted on manslaughter for fatal Prospect crashMan indicted on manslaughter for fatal Prospect crash
  4. Federal lawsuit over strip club wages could include Maine dancersFederal lawsuit over strip club wages could include Maine dancers
  5. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history