15 Maine Women to Vie for the Mrs. Maine America Crown

Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-318-6095; mrsmaine.net
The 41st Annual Mrs. Maine America Pageant will be held on April 30th at the Double Tree Hotel in South Portland. 15 married women representing their communities will compete for the opportunity to represent Maine at the Mrs. America Pageant this August in Las Vegas.
The contestants will compete in three phases: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%), and Evening Gown (25%).
Who will the reigning Mrs. Maine America Jessica Snowdeal crown as Mrs. Maine America 2017? Join us and find out! TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Visit our website for the ticket order form. After March 31st, tickets may be purchased at the door on the afternoon of the show.
