15 Maine Women to Compete for Mrs. Maine America Crown

Sunday, April 30, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Maine Mall Road, South Portland, Maine
For more information: 2073186095; mrsmaine.net
The 41st Annual Mrs. Maine America Pageant will be held on April 30th at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in South Portland. 15 of Maine’s married women will compete for the opportunity to represent the state at the national Mrs. America Pageant this August in Las Vegas.
The pageant recognizes married women and their accomplishments. The contestants will compete in 3 phases: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%), and Evening Gown (25%).
The contestants have spent the past several months preparing for competition, as well as making appearances and volunteering in their communities.
Tickets are on sale now through March 31st at a reduced cost. Tickets will also be available at the door on the afternoon of the show. Visit the Mrs. Maine America website for the ticket order form.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →