Community

14th annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Blue Hill church

Posted March 09, 2017, at 5:08 p.m.

BLUE HILL, Maine — The 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC, 22 Tenney Hill Road, followed by Irish entertainment in Jonathan Fisher Hall. Children’s activities and child care provided. First-come, first-served. $8, $4 children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. For information, call 374-2891 or email info@bluehillcongregational.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  2. Bonny Eagle coach admits to prior relationship with cheerleader when they were both studentsBonny Eagle coach admits to prior relationship with cheerleader when they were both students
  3. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  4. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches