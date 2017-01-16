Sunday, April 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Priority Business Center, 2 Main Street, Topsham, Maine (ME) For more information: 207-837-0558; saveourbridge.org

TOPSHAM—Pre-registrations are now being accepted for the 14th annual Save Our Swinging Bridge 5K run/walk and 2K family walk.

The event will start at 10 a.m., Sunday, Apr. 16, on Main Street in Topsham’s lower village.

The 3.1-mile road race course, certified by USA Track and Field, crosses the Androscoggin River into downtown Brunswick and recrosses the river via the Swinging Bridge before traversing Topsham Heights and returning to the finish line in Topsham’s lower village.

Four-time winner Adam Zukowski of Durham set the men’s record of 17 minutes, 27 seconds in 2016. Rosa Spaeth of Cambridge, Mass., set the women’s record of 21.10 in 2013.

The 2K Family Walk will follow the Androscoggin Riverwalk in Topsham.

Through Apr. 7, pre-registration rates of $20 for adults and $15 for youths 17 and under will apply. After that date, registration fees will increase to $25 for adults and $20 for youths 17 and under.

Participants can register on-line at www.saveourbridge.org. Registration forms also are available at the recreation departments in Brunswick and Topsham.

The first 100 people to register will receive t-shirts. Prizes also will be awarded to the top male and female finishers as well as the top finishers in 10 different age groups for men and women.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Save Our Swinging Bridge. Org, a non-profit organization set up to maintain and beautify the historic Swinging Bridge, one of the few remaining suspension pedestrian bridges in Maine.

