Outdoors

13th Annual West Grand Lake Race

By Colin Brown, Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 14, 2017, at 11:18 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: West Grand Lake Dam parking lot, Shaw Street, Grand Lake Stream, ME

For more information: 2077962100; ww

The Downeast Lakes Land Trust is thrilled to host the 13th Annual West Grand Lake Race!

All non-motorized water craft are welcome to participate in recreational and competitive distances of 4 miles, 6 miles, and 12 miles. The shorter kids race is family friendly and a big hit no matter how old the “kids”! All paddlers receive a t-shirt and a cookout lunch after the race, presented by Grand Lake Lodge.

This year’s race will be on Sunday, August 13th, the day after the Annual Baxter Outdoors Trail Run – The Downeast Lakes 5-Miler. Bring your running shoes on Saturday and your boat and paddle on Sunday, and make it a weekend of racing fun in Grand Lake Stream!

Registration for the West Grand Lake Race will begin at 9:15 am on race day.

Cost: $25 for adults or $15 for ages 12 and under; Early Bird rate: $20 and $10. Register by August 5th to receive the discounted rate. Complete the registration form and mail to Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water Street, Grand Lake Stream, ME 04668, or simply register on race day. All racers must complete a waiver on race day. For more information, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murderCBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs