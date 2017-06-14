Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: West Grand Lake Dam parking lot, Shaw Street, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; ww
The Downeast Lakes Land Trust is thrilled to host the 13th Annual West Grand Lake Race!
All non-motorized water craft are welcome to participate in recreational and competitive distances of 4 miles, 6 miles, and 12 miles. The shorter kids race is family friendly and a big hit no matter how old the “kids”! All paddlers receive a t-shirt and a cookout lunch after the race, presented by Grand Lake Lodge.
This year’s race will be on Sunday, August 13th, the day after the Annual Baxter Outdoors Trail Run – The Downeast Lakes 5-Miler. Bring your running shoes on Saturday and your boat and paddle on Sunday, and make it a weekend of racing fun in Grand Lake Stream!
Registration for the West Grand Lake Race will begin at 9:15 am on race day.
Cost: $25 for adults or $15 for ages 12 and under; Early Bird rate: $20 and $10. Register by August 5th to receive the discounted rate. Complete the registration form and mail to Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water Street, Grand Lake Stream, ME 04668, or simply register on race day. All racers must complete a waiver on race day. For more information, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
