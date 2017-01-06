Outdoors

13th annual Super Bowl Sunday Table Tour at Viles Arboretum

Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 11:58 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St., Augusta, Maine

For more information: 207-626-7989

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 13th annual Super Bowl Sunday Table Tour will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, at Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St. Registration begins at 10 a.m.; gates open at 11 a.m. Gourmet foods served at locations along woodland trail; vegetarian options available. Bonfires at each station. Ski, hike or snowshoe. Tickets $20, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets available at 626-7989.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards
  5. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs