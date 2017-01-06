13th annual Super Bowl Sunday Table Tour at Viles Arboretum

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St., Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-626-7989

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 13th annual Super Bowl Sunday Table Tour will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, at Viles Arboretum, 153 Hospital St. Registration begins at 10 a.m.; gates open at 11 a.m. Gourmet foods served at locations along woodland trail; vegetarian options available. Bonfires at each station. Ski, hike or snowshoe. Tickets $20, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets available at 626-7989.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →