13th Annual 2017 Beth C. Wright Ride for Life

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Surry Elementary School, 754 N Bend Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 2076640339; bethwrightrideforlife.kintera.org
SURRY, Maine — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is now accepting registrations for the 13th annual Beth C. Wright Ride for Life, which takes places on Saturday, September 9 at the Surry Elementary School, 754 N Bend Road. Volunteers are also wanted to help prepare for, set-up, and support the event.
This year’s Ride for Life offers a beautiful bike ride for cyclists of all ability and interest levels, and the opportunity to raise money that stays in our communities, helping friends, family, and neighbors in Hancock and Washington Counties whose lives have been affected by cancer. The Ride is a true community experience. It allows the Center to raise funds that directly support folks in Down East Maine on their cancer journeys, and it has also become a chance to form meaningful relationships between riders, organizers, and volunteers, many of whom are the Center’s own clients—cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers–who come out to offer comfort to the riders pedaling on their behalf.
“One of our Ride volunteers, a cancer patient in ongoing treatment, volunteers every year to provide comfort to the 100-mile riders at a water station. Each year, the riders stop and visit with this volunteer. Last year she brought the riders chocolates, and one of the riders brought her a very special surprise,” says Naomi Graychase, program and volunteer coordinator at the Center. “He gave her a pair of telescoping hiking poles, and they have changed her life! When she talks about the hiking poles—and the experience of spending time with the riders each year—she lights up. After receiving the poles, she immediately went out and hiked two miles with no trouble, thanks to the stability the poles provide. The Ride is a truly heartwarming experience of giving, receiving, and giving back. It’s a perfect symbol for everything our Center stands for.”
As always, there will be 8-, 20-, 50-, or 100-mile bike rides to choose from, all of them gliding along the magical scenic vistas of the Blue Hill Peninsula. There are plenty of comfort stations with fruit, water, and other refreshments along the routes. Each route is well-marked with signs at each turn and riders are monitored at stations all along the course. Maps of the routes are available at the ride website (bethwrightrideforlife.kintera.org).
This year, the Center has made some exciting changes to the Ride, designed to enhance participation, improve the experience for riders, and raise much-needed funds:
• Both the 20- and 50-mile rides will start at 9:30 a.m. this year, so that everyone in these rides can enjoy rolling out onto the course together.
• The early registration fee has been reduced. Register early and save up to $20!
• Introducing a special family rate: Families with children can ride for just $50 (register by August 25th).
• Raise $100 and receive a Beth Wright Center golf towel.
• Raise $250 and receive a YETI Rambler tumbler.
• The individual who raises the most funds will receive a $100 gift certificate to Bar Harbor Bike Shop!
· Everyone who registers by August 25th, will be served a fresh lobster roll at the after-ride luncheon.
Anyone wishing to join the ride can register online at bethwrightrideforlife.kintera.org or contact the Center. At the end of the ride, volunteers and riders will celebrate with a festive lunch and entertainment at the Surry Elementary School.
For information, ngraychase@bethwrightcancercenter.org 0r 664-0339
