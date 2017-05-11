12th annual Girls ‘County’ Basketball Shootout

Posted May 11, 2017, at 3:47 p.m.

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The 12th annual Girls “County” Basketball Shootout,  Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, in Fort Fairfield. Limited to the first 16 high school girls’ teams that register (Class C-D teams only). Each team will play a minimum of four games and a maximum of six games, with the first and second place teams in each of the four pools moving on to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. A consolation of third and fourth place teams will be played giving each team a minimum of four games. Entry fee for the tournament is $150, which helps cover the cost of board officials plus awards listed below.

For your $150 non-refundable​ entry fee, you receive:

● Minimum of 4 games with board officials.

● Championship Playoff games to decide tourney winner.

● All players will receive a “County” Shootout T-shirt. (Maximum of 10)

● The winning team will receive individual awards.

● The winning team will receive a team trophy.

● All-Tourney players selected will receive individual awards.

● A 3-pt shootout at halftime of each game. Each player will get to

participate once. The overall winner and runner-up will each receive

awards.

Teams will be notified of the schedule a week in advance.

Teams desiring to stay overnight can contact the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center at 764-3321 or the Budget Traveler 769-0111 for team rates. Other accommodations such as tenting can be worked out as well. For information, contact Larry Gardner 551-5001(Cell Phone). Tournament brackets will be sent to teams once the field has been set.

 

