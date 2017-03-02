12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race slated for April 1

LAMOINE, Maine — The 12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race and Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, April 1, starting from and finishing at Lamoine School. The Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. for a registration fee of $1 by 9 a.m.; and the 5K begins at 10 a.m. for a $15 registration fee by 9:30 a.m. Awards will be given in the gymnasium. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund, Lamoine’s Recreation Fund and in past years, has been used to help local families at Christmas time. The race was created to pay tribute to former Lamoine resident and Maine State Rep. Bill Pinkham. Last year, 220 participated. Visit www.lamoine-me.gov .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →