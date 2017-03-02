12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race slated for April 1

Posted March 02, 2017, at 3:26 p.m.

LAMOINE, Maine — The 12th annual Flattop 5K Road Race and Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, April 1, starting from and finishing at Lamoine School. The Kid’s 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 9:30 a.m. for a registration fee of $1 by 9 a.m.; and the 5K begins at 10 a.m. for a $15 registration fee by 9:30 a.m. Awards will be given in the gymnasium. Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund, Lamoine’s Recreation Fund and in past years, has been used to help local families at Christmas time. The race was created to pay tribute to former Lamoine resident and Maine State Rep. Bill Pinkham. Last year, 220 participated. Visit www.lamoine-me.gov .

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

View stories by school

  1. Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass
  2. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  3. Hermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homesHermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homes
  4. Lincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling siteLincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling site
  5. Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass ventureDevelopers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture