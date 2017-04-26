12th Annual Dixmont United Methodist Church Auction

Friends and members of the Dixmont United Methodist Church will be sponsoring the 12th Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 6 at 6:30. There will be about 100 items that will include baked goods, gift certificates from local businesses and hand crafted items. The club house and kitchen will be open at 4:30 PM. Individuals are welcome to preview the items and have dinner before the auction starts. The event will be held at the Dixmont Gold Crest Snowmobile Club at 49 Cates Road. For more information contact Robin Vile at 234-2686. We will be posting a list of some of the auction items along with some pictures to our Facebook page.

